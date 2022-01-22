Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 8,516 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

