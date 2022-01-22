BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,737,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

