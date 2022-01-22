Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

BANR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,891. Banner has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banner by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

