Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.38

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 252882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of C$82.19 million and a PE ratio of -19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

In other Banyan Gold news, Director Tara Christie acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,507,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

