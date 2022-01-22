Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BAOS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

