Barclays Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $127.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.