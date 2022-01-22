Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

