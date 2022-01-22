Barclays PLC Buys 255,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 17,188.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 6.67% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

iShares MSCI Peru ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

