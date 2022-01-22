Barclays PLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.