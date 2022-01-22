Barclays PLC Lowers Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.38 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

