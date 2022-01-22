Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,621,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

