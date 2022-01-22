Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.86 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

