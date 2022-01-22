Barclays Reiterates GBX 220 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.