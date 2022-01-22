Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $8,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

