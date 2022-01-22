Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $32.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

