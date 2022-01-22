Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.32 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

