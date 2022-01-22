Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $411,123.69 and $41,407.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

