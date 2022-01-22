Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.18 ($75.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

