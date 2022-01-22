Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,035 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

