Bellevue Group AG Buys 25,900 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.37 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

