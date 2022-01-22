Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of RARE opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

