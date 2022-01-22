Bellevue Group AG Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 263.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

