Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

