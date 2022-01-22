Bellevue Group AG Trims Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,127,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in American Well were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 26.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 243.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.08 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

