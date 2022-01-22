Berenberg Bank Increases QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 335

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 335 ($4.57) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QQ. Citigroup cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.38).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

