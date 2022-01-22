Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.
VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.
Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.
In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
