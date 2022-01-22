Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

