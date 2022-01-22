Berenberg Bank Upgrades Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) to Buy

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Evolva stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Evolva has a 1 year low of 0.13 and a 1 year high of 0.31.

About Evolva

Evolva Holding SA is a biotech company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. Its product portfolio includes nutrition, flavors and fragrances, animal health, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sorensen, Soren V.S.

