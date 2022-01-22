BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

