BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $271.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.