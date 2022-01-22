BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,973,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

