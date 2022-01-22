BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

