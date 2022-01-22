BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

