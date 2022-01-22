Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

