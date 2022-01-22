Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HSBC currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $61.60 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.