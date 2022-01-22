BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

