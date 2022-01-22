Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $61.00. The company traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 284151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

