Bionomics Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $12.42 on Friday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

