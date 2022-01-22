BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $54,039.04 and approximately $27,825.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007688 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 176.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

