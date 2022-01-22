BlackHat Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $774,118.87 and $278,236.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars.

