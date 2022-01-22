Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

