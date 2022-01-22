BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Down 2.1%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 4,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

