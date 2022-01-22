BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Sprout Social worth $450,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

