BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,004,377 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,350,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $447,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

