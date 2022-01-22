BlackRock Inc. Sells 127,739 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.03% of Sensient Technologies worth $422,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.