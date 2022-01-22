BlackRock Inc. Sells 497,848 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.36% of National Instruments worth $432,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

