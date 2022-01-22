BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Eagle Materials worth $456,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

EXP stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.