BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
