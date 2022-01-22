BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

