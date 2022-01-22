Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $5.59 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $72,678.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004378 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,402,231 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

