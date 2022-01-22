Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.96

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.96 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.98). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.98), with a volume of 47,071 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.25) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.91. The firm has a market cap of £284.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

