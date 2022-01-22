BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

